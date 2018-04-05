Singapore Art Museum appoints Edmund Cheng as chairman

SINGAPORE: Singapore Art Museum announced on Thursday (Apr 5) that it has appointed Mr Edmund Cheng as its new chairman.

Mr Cheng, whose appointment took effect on Apr 1, succeeds Ms Jane Ittogi, who stepped down at the end of March.



Currently the deputy chairman of Wing Tai, Mr Cheng was the chairman of the National Arts Council from 2005 to 2013. He has also served as the chairman of The Esplanade, the DesignSingapore Council, as well as the Singapore Tourism Board.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with the team to achieve Singapore Art Museum’s vision towards the development and appreciation of contemporary art at home and in the region," said Mr Cheng.



The museum said in a press release that Ms Ittogi has been instrumental in defining its focus on contemporary art practices from Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said: "Under her stewardship, the Singapore Art Museum has established our voice in the Southeast Asian and global contemporary art scene and made the visual arts accessible to more Singaporeans."



