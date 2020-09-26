Singapore and Australia conduct bilateral navy exercise, no physical interactions due to COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) kicked off a bilateral exercise on Saturday (Sep 26) in the southern reaches of the South China Sea.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Exercise Singaroo.

There will be no physical interactions between the personnel from both navies due to the COVID-19 situation, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a media release.



"During the exercise, both navies will conduct various serials, including gunnery firing, manoeuvring drills, underway replenishment, air defence exercises, communication exercises and encounter exercises where the UAVs will be deployed to provide surveillance and threat identification," said MINDEF.

The exercise, which ends on Monday, will also be supported by three aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

“Exercise Singaroo serves as a useful platform for the RSN and the RAN to carry out high-end training across the air, sea and underwater domains," said RSN’s Commander 8th Flotilla, Colonel Ho Jee Kien.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the exercise this year, we look forward to many more years of close cooperation and friendship between our two navies."

The Singapore Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force interact frequently through bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as through high-level visits, regular dialogues, professional exchanges and the cross-attendance of courses.