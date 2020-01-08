Where to get new bank notes in Singapore for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Banks in Singapore announced on Wednesday (Jan 8) that they will be offering new notes to their customers for their Chinese New Year celebrations.

DBS/POSB customers can obtain new or good-as-new notes from Thursday to the eve of Chinese New Year (Jan 24) at 40 POSB pop-up ATMs across 20 community clubs islandwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UOB and OCBC customers can also start collecting their new notes from Thursday.

FOR DBS/POSB CUSTOMERS

At the pop-up ATMs, DBS/POSB customers can withdraw the new or good-as-new notes in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30), $500 (S$50 x 10) and S$600 (S$10 x 20 or S$50 x 8).

The pop-up ATMs are accessible 24 hours a day, except for those at Chong Pang and Teck Ghee Community Club, the bank said. Their locations can be found here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

POSB ambassadors will be available to help customers at various pop-up ATM locations from 9am to 9pm.



DBS/POSB customers can also reserve the notes online and collect them from any full-service branch at their preferred dates and times through the bank’s online reservation system. The denominations available are S$2, S$10 and S$50.

Alternatively, they may walk in to any DBS/POSB full-service branch - except for DBS Marina Bay Sands branch and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branch - to collect or exchange the notes, subject to availability.

Customers collecting or withdrawing the new or good-as-new notes at DBS/POSB pop-up ATMs or branches will receive two sets of red packets, "made from environmentally friendly paper derived from sustainable sources", the bank said.

DBS/POSB branches will also have recycling bins for used red packets from Jan 28. The bins will be available all year so customers can also recycle packets from Hari Raya and Deepavali.

DBS and POSB red packets designs for Chinese New Year 2020. (Photo: DBS/POSB)

FOR UOB CUSTOMERS

UOB customers can reserve their new notes online through UOB Personal Internet Banking from Jan 9 to Jan 19, the bank said. The new notes come in denominations of S$2, S$10 and S$50, and exchanges are capped at S$1,400 in total.

Customers can choose their preferred date and branch to collect their new notes, with the last day for collection on Jan 21.

Walk-in customers can exchange new notes at any UOB branch - except the Hangout@SP, Sengkang Express and Tampines One branches - from Thursday to Chinese New Year’s Eve (Jan 24), subject to availability.

FOR OCBC CUSTOMERS

OCBC customers can walk in to any branch to obtain new the notes. For quicker service, customers can choose pre-packed OCBC Fortune Packs which contain 100 S$2 notes and 30 S$10 notes.

Customers can also use the OCBC Mobile Banking app’s digital Chinese New Year queue service to view the availability of new notes across OCBC’s branch network in real time and get a digital queue number before heading to the branch, minimising waiting time.

Each customer can only exchange up to S$500 a day, OCBC said.

"To ensure that our customers do not wait unnecessarily in the queue, our service ambassadors will try to obtain each individual’s request while they are queuing, and customers - whose request cannot be met on that day - will be asked to return the next day and not wait further," said OCBC’s Singapore head of consumer financial services Sunny Quek.

In addition, customers can get new and good-as-new notes from selected ATMs, although stocks are also limited.