Singapore banks to offer new notes for Chinese New Year from Jan 9

SINGAPORE: Banks in Singapore announced on Wednesday (Jan 8) that they will be offering new notes to their customers for their Chinese New Year celebrations.

DBS/POSB customers can obtain new or good-as-new notes from Thursday to Chinese New Year’s Eve (Jan 24) at 40 POSB pop-up ATMs across 20 community clubs islandwide.

UOB customers can also start collecting their new notes from Thursday.

FOR DBS/POSB CUSTOMERS

At the pop-up ATMs, DBS/POSB customers can withdraw the new or good-as-new notes in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30), $500 (S$50 x 10) and S$600 (S$10 x 20 or S$50 x 8).

The pop-up ATMs are accessible 24 hours a day, except for those at Chong Pang and Teck Ghee Community Club, the bank said.

DBS/POSB customers can also reserve the notes online and collect them from any full-service branch at their preferred dates and times through the bank’s online reservation system. The denominations available are S$2, S$10 and S$50.

Alternatively, they may walk in to any DBS/POSB full-service branch - except for DBS Marina Bay Sands branch and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branch - to collect or exchange the notes, subject to availability.

Customers collecting or withdrawing the new or good-as-new notes at DBS/POSB pop-up ATMs or branches will receive two sets of red packets, "made from environmentally friendly paper derived from sustainable sources", the bank said.

DBS and POSB red packets designs for Chinese New Year 2020. (Photo: DBS/POSB)

FOR UOB CUSTOMERS

UOB customers can reserve their new notes online through UOB Personal Internet Banking from Jan 9 to Jan 19, the bank said. The new notes come in denominations of S$2, S$10 and S$50, and are capped at S$1,400 in total.

Customers can choose their preferred date and branch to collect their new notes, with the last day for collection on Jan 21.

Walk-in customers can exchange for new notes at any UOB branch - except the Hangout@SP, Sengkang Express and Tampines One branches - from Thursday to Chinese New Year’s Eve (Jan 24), subject to availability.