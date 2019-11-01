Second batch of bicentennial S$20 notes to be available from next week

SINGAPORE: All those who have applied for the second batch of Singapore Bicentennial S$20 commemorative notes will receive their requested number of bills, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Friday (Nov 1).

In a news release, MAS said applicants will receive an SMS notification with the number of notes and the bank branch they have selected for exchange by Sunday.

They will be able to make their exchange from Nov 4 to 18. However, those who opted to go to DBS and POSB bank branches will have until Nov 30 to get their notes, in order to avoid long queues due to the large number of applicants.

Remaining notes will be made available to the public after the exchange period for online applicants, with each person allowed to exchange for up to 10 notes per transaction.

MAS received more than 2,000 applications for 1.8 million pieces of the commemorative notes.

In June, MAS said it would issue 2 million more notes to meet demand, after the initial 2 million pieces were snapped up within a week of its launch.

Hundreds of listings also appeared on selling platform Carousell and eBay, with some being sold for as much as S$988.

Online applications for the second batch of notes was announced in September.