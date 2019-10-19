7 things to look forward to at Singapore Botanic Garden's Gallop extension

SINGAPORE: With the opening of a ridge-top hiking trail and a new arboretum on Saturday (Oct 19), there's now more to see and do at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

They are part of the 8ha Gallop extension - the largest expansion in the Gardens' 160-year history.

Here are some highlights of the extension, with more attractions to open in 2020.

MINGXIN FOUNDATION RAMBLER'S RIDGE

This walking trail, which extends into the heart of the Gallop extension, draws inspiration from forest habitats on the tropical hills of Southeast Asia.

Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge. (Photo: NParks)

Visitors will be able to see unique plants such as the carnivorous Raffles' Pitcher Plant and the Ant Plant.

Visitors will be able to view some unique plants, such as the Ant Plant, as they explore the Rambler’s Ridge. (Photo: Nparks)

Visitors will be able to view various unique plants, such as the Raffles’ Pitcher Plant, as they explore Rambler’s Ridge. (Photo: NParks)

For those who want a more adventurous experience, they can hike up the ridge-top trail, which leads to the highest point in the gardens at around 40m above sea level.

The National Parks Board opened the Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge on Saturday, Oct 19, 2019. (Image: NParks)

OCBC ARBORETUM

Described as a "living library of trees", the arboretum is touted as the first of its kind in Southeast Asia which houses more than 2,000 specimens of over 200 species of dipterocarps - giant forest trees that an grow up to 80m tall.



The OCBC Arboretum is a touted as the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. (Photo: NParks)

It also uses an Internet of Things system to remotely and continuously monitor the trees and their environment as they grow.



The endangered dipterocarp trees are excellent for absorbing and storing carbon. Two thousand trees in the arboretum can store 80 million kg of carbon dioxide in their lifetimes, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

HPL CANOPY LINK

This is a 200m-long barrier-free bridge that would allow visitors a sweeping view of the Gardens.

When it opens next year, it will also improve accessibility as it will connect visitors from the Learning Forest to the Gallop extension.



Artist impression of HPL canopy link, part of the planned Gallop extension to the Botanic Gardens. (Image: NParks)

COMO ADVENTURE GROVE



Also opening next year is Como Adventure Grove, a nature-inspired play area for children to learn about native flora and fauna.

"Children can swing, slide and climb on structures resembling parts of trees and fruits. These adaptive components will help introduce children to nature through play," said NParks.



Artist impression of COMO Adventure Cove, part of the planned Gallop extension to the Botanic Gardens. (Image: NParks)

FOREST DISCOVERY CENTRE



The Forest Discovery Centre, which will open in 2020, will be housed in the oldest surviving colonial-era bungalow in Singapore.

It will feature interactive displays that allow visitors to learn about the ecology of Singapore’s forests and how they can be involved in NParks’ conservation efforts.



The centre will also conduct workshops and activities on forest ecology.



The Forest Discovery Centre will feature interactive displays that allow visitors to learn about the ecology of Singapore’s forests. (Image: NParks)

BOTANICAL ART GALLERY

This art gallery will also be housed within a colonial-era bungalow which was restored by the government in 2012.

Here, visitors can browse rare books and art from the Gardens’ collection. It is scheduled to open in 2020.



Artist impression of Botanical Art Gallery, part of the planned Gallop extension to the Botanic Gardens. (Image: NParks)

ACTIVITIES TO CELEBRATE NEW ATTRACTIONS

If you can't wait to visit the new attractions, head down to the Singapore Botanic Gardens this weekend and the next, as NParks has organised a lineup of activities to mark the opening of the ridge-top hiking trail and arboretum.

For instance, there will be a concert by the NUS Wind Symphony at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage on Sunday (Oct 20). Highlights include familiar tunes from movies like Star Wars, My Neighbour Totoro, Aladdin and Frozen.

There will also be children's craft activities and guided tours over the two weekends, as well as a screening of the movie Marnie's World, an animation feature film about a smart cat and her quirky friends.



The full list of activities can be found on NParks' website.

