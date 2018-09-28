14 residents of Singapore Boys' Home arrested for rioting

SINGAPORE: Fourteen residents of the Singapore Boys' Home have been arrested for rioting, the police said on Friday (Sep 28).

Authorities said they received a call for assistance at about 5.50pm on Friday, adding that two male employees of the home were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

An auxiliary police officer was also taken to hospital, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Police arrested 14 residents of the Singapore Boys' Home for rioting on Friday (Sep 28). (Photo: Ahmad Khan)

It added that the police were called in after a group of residents "behaved in an unruly manner".

"Police investigations into the conduct of the group of boys are ongoing," said MSF in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Boys' Home, located in Jurong West, is a juvenile detention centre run by MSF.

In 2016, 26 youths from the home sparked a six-hour standoff with the police when they barricaded themselves in their rooms, destroyed and vandalised property after their plan to escape failed.

