Singapore, Brunei agree on 'green lane' for business and official travel

SINGAPORE: Residents in Singapore and Brunei can soon travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes, after both sides agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane.

This was announced in a joint press statement on Tuesday (Sep 1) by the foreign affairs ministries of Singapore and Brunei.

"Both sides have agreed on an arrangement to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement of a limited number of people, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure that public health concerns of both sides are addressed," the ministries said.



Applications begin on Tuesday.

Singapore had said last month that some travellers entering the country from Brunei and New Zealand will not be required to serve a stay-home notice. They will instead take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.



HEALTH MEASURES

Travellers from Singapore and Brunei must have remained in the respective countries for at least 14 days before departure, and they must take a COVID-19 test at least once 72 hours before the flight.

For travellers from Brunei, they will have to apply for a SafeTravel Pass through the receiving enterprise or government agency in Singapore, said the ministries.

After an approval letter is issued, the enterprise or agency will have to submit the traveller's negative COVID-19 test result and a controlled 14-day itinerary.

If the applicant requires a visa, they can apply for it through the usual channels.



When checking in at the Brunei airport, travellers will have to produce a valid SafeTravel Pass, the negative COVID-19 test, a valid return air ticket or proof of other transportation arrangements to return to Brunei to the airline staff.

Otherwise, travellers may be refused boarding.

Travellers must take a COVID-19 test when they arrive in Singapore, and remain in isolation in the declared accommodation for up to two days until they receive their results.

Users of the reciprocal green lane will bear the cost of their tests.

Transportation from the airport to the accommodation will have to be provided by the receiving enterprise or government agency, and travellers should adhere to a controlled itinerary.

The measures are similar for those travelling from Singapore to Brunei.



Details on the application process and requirements of the reciprocal green lane can be found online for those travelling from Singapore or Brunei.

Singapore is working on green lane travel arrangements with several countries. It is in talks to resume essential business travel with Japan, with officials tasked to finalise an agreement by early September.

It has also said it will begin discussions on a reciprocal green lane with Indonesia.

