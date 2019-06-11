Singapore, Cambodia reaffirm longstanding ties: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Cambodia have reaffirmed longstanding ties, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Jun 11), adding that the two countries are committed to “strengthening mutual understanding and pursuing cooperation, dialogue and friendship”.

Lieutenant-General Hun Manet, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of Army (COA), is making his introductory visit to Singapore in his capacity as COA from Tuesday to Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, he called on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

“Lt Gen Hun Manet and the Singapore leaders reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and Cambodia, and our wide-ranging and substantive cooperation which has benefited both countries and the region,” MFA said in a press statement.

“SM Teo and Lt Gen Hun Manet welcomed the strengthening of our defence and economic relations. They discussed ways to enhance military exchanges and public service transformation.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan meeting Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of Army Lieutenant-General Hun Manet. (Photo: MFA)

Dr Balakrishnan and Lt Gen Manet welcomed the inaugural Singapore-Cambodia MFA-to-MFA bilateral consultations, which will take place on Jun 19.

“This initiative will promote mutual understanding and exchange of views between our two MFAs at the working level,” Singapore’s MFA added.

Writing on his Facebook page, Dr Balakrishnan said the two countries are "old friends and our wide-ranging cooperation has benefitted both sides".

"We had a good discussion on the emerging security challenges in the region, and agreed that it was important to cooperate both bilaterally and within ASEAN to tackle these issues," said Dr Balakrishnan.

The COA will call on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday, before leaving Singapore on Thursday.