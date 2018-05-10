WhatsApp messages stating Singapore's checkpoints are closed are false: ICA

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s land checkpoints remain open, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) said on Wednesday (May 9), after information stating otherwise spread on social media.

“ICA is aware of false information circulating via WhatsApp chatgroups that Singapore’s land checkpoints may be closed,” ICA said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“This is untrue. Our checkpoints are still in operation. We urge the public not to spread such rumours.”

ICA advised the public to refer to the ICA’s website and social media and other official sources for information regarding Singapore’s checkpoints.

Viral messages have been spreading on social media as Singapore's neighbour Malaysia voted in its 14th general election.

Earlier on Wednesday, pictures allegedly showing Malaysian army assets and soldiers having been deployed in Putrajaya circulated on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Malaysian Armed Forces dismissed the photos as fake news, saying that it was mere speculation by certain irresponsible people.

“I am here in Putrajaya right now, and there are no military assets such as tanks and military vehicles here," Chief of Defence Forces General Raja Mohamed Affandi told Malaysian news agency Bernama.

“The news on social media is only fake news created to cause anxiety in the people,” he said.