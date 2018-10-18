Singapore and China agree to boost cooperation, hail 'excellent' bilateral relations

BEIJING: Singapore and China have agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of finance, regional infrastructure development, education, as well as science and technology.

This came out of a meeting on Thursday (Oct 18) between Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing.

Both sides also affirmed the “excellent state of bilateral relations” between Singapore and China.

Mr Liu and Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, exchanged views on the global economic situation, as well as other geo-strategic issues of mutual concern, said Singapore's Prime Minister's Office in a press statement.

Mr Liu is Beijing's top economic adviser. Both sides also discussed the economic and social priorities and strategies of their respective countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He sharing a handshake on Oct 18. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Beijing)

Apart from meeting leading officials, Mr Tharman is in Beijing to officiate celebrations for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC’s 20th anniversary in China.



He noted that GIC was one of the early, major investors in China.

"It has been a good experience - continually growing, moving into more sectors and building very good relationships," said Mr Tharman.

"It's a good occasion to commemorate one facet of our relationship between our two countries."



Mr Tharman is scheduled to visit Copenhagen and Helsinki next.