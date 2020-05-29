Singapore, China to launch 'fast lane' arrangement with COVID-19 measures for essential business, official travel

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have agreed to launch a "fast lane" arrangement in early June for essential travel for business and official purposes, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday (May 29).

The arrangement includes having "effective COVID-19 prevent and control measures in place", and will be first applied between the six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang - and Singapore.

"The arrangement will be gradually expanded to the other Chinese provinces and municipalities. Both sides agreed to explore the increase of air links between the two countries for the Fast Lane," MFA said.

"Both sides attached great significance to securing the connectivity of production and supply chains, and agreed to level up the efficiency of freight linkages and customs clearance, including facilitating the flow of goods such as essential medical supplies and food."