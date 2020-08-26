Special COVID-19 testing arrangements for passengers flying to China between Aug 28 and 31: Singapore authorities

SINGAPORE: Special COVID-19 testing arrangements have been made for travellers who will be flying to China between Friday and next Monday, said Singapore authorities late on Wednesday (Aug 26).

These passengers will be able to take their COVID-19 tests at the Regional Screening Centre (RSC) at 450 Jurong East Street 21 daily until Sunday, said the authorities. The COVID-19 test costs S$186.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The information was provided by the ministries of trade and industry, health, manpower, transport, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore in response to media queries following recent restrictions for passengers departing Singapore for China.

Beginning from Friday, travellers from Singapore to China will be required to take a COVID-19 test within five days before their flight to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.

This was announced by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore on its website last Friday.

The RSC will be open from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm daily until Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The travellers taking the test will be informed of the results via email within 48 hours, said Singapore authorities.

"We have requested the airlines to make these arrangements known to their passengers," said the authorities.

Since Tuesday, about 730 passengers have taken the test at the RSC, they added.

ARRANGEMENTS FROM SEP 1

The authorities added that different arrangements will apply for travellers on China-bound flights from Sep 1.

Those who require pre-departure tests for travel because of essential business and employment should approach the Ministry of Trade and Industry at COVID_SafeTravelEnquiries@mti.gov.sg.

Employers of Chinese nationals with live or cancelled work permits and S passes returning to China may either schedule their tests via the rostered regular tests swab registration system if they are eligible, or request for swabs at the Ministry of Manpower’s regional medical centres.

For travel related to education, compassionate reasons, or otherwise, queries should be made to the Ministry of Health at MOH_QSM@moh.gov.sg.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore had said previously that passengers can choose to take the test at any hospital or clinic listed on Singapore's Ministry of Health’s website.

After they test negative for COVID-19, passengers must email the result, along with a scanned copy of a health declaration form and the biopage of their passport to the Chinese Embassy.

It will take at least one working day to verify the documents, the embassy said. Once verified, a certified health declaration form will be issued to the passenger, who must print it out and present it before boarding the flight, the embassy added.

On Tuesday, low-cost carrier Scoot sent an email to customers detailing the new COVID-19 testing requirement for China-bound flights.

The email, meant for passengers booked on a Singapore-Guangzhou flight on Sunday, informed them of the need to take a COVID-19 test by Wednesday at a regional screening centre at a former school compound.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram