Singapore and China express commitment to keeping supply chains, trade lines open amid COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have expressed their commitment to keeping global supply chains and trade lines open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a news release on Monday (Jul 27).

In a video conference earlier that day, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Vice-Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Ning Jizhe recognised the need for "a collective response and international cooperation" to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, said MTI.



Both leaders agreed to continue their support for globalisation and global supply chains, even as the world faces economic challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the ministry.

They also reaffirmed the strong economic ties between Singapore and China, as well as the strong cooperation between MTI and China's commission.

"Mr Chan and Mr Ning recognised that Singapore had been and continue(s) to actively participate in China’s regional development strategies," said MTI.



The leaders also acknowledged the three government-to-government projects between Singapore and China - the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative - as key platforms for Singapore’s participation in the development of China’s Yangtze river delta, Jing-Jin-Ji and western region.

They expressed support for ongoing collaboration and emerging opportunities through these projects, added the ministry.

Mr Chan and Mr Ning also reaffirmed their support for the continued development of

the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative – New International

Land-Sea Trade Corridor to connect Southeast Asia, western China and beyond, welcoming "all interested partners" to work with them to achieve "the desired network effect on this open platform", said MTI.

During the video conference, both leaders also agreed to "pay continuous attention" to the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative (SCI).

"They remained committed to cooperate in the area of digital economy, which has become more pertinent than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate implementation of the priority projects under the SCI," said MTI.