Singapore and China to conduct 10-day bilateral army exercise

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct a 10-day bilateral exercise that started on Saturday (Jul 27).

Both armies will engage in professional exchanges and tactical training such as rappelling and urban operations training, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.

This will culminate in a combined urban raid as part of the final mission exercise, the ministry added.



Called Exercise Cooperation, this year's edition will involve about 240 personnel from the SAF’s 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the PLA STCA’s 74th Army Group.



Troops from the Singapore Armed Forces' 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion pose for a group photo with the People’s Liberation Army STCA on Jul 27, 2019. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

This is the fourth edition of Exercise Cooperation, which started in 2009. It exercise underscores the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Singapore and China, said MINDEF.



"Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses and port calls," it added.

The opening ceremony of the exercise at Jurong Camp was attended by Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, commander of the 3rd Singapore Division, and Major-General Liu Jia, Deputy Political Commissar of the Southern Theater Command Army.



“Exercise Cooperation is one of the cornerstones of our strong bilateral defence ties and defence relations between our two countries,” said BG Choo at the ceremony.

“Besides sharing operational experiences, one key highlight of exercise cooperation has always been the cultural exchange that takes place between our two peoples and the deep friendships that we forge along the way.”

MG Liu added that the exercise will help both militaries “enhance counter-terrorism capability, deepen communication, cooperation and traditional friendship”.

