Singapore and China reaffirm ‘excellent’ relationship, commit to COVID-19 cooperation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China reaffirmed the "excellent" bilateral relationship as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 13).

This year marks 30 years since Singapore and China established diplomatic relations.

Dr Balakrishnan and State Councilor Wang noted that the two countries have maintained high-level exchanges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)in a press statement.

“Both sides committed mutual support for economic recovery, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and the safe resumption of international travel,” MFA said.

They also welcomed the good progress in bilateral cooperation in three government-to-government projects, as well as other areas such as trade, investment and people-to-people ties, the ministry added.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Wang also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

According to MFA, they welcomed cooperation by the international community against the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

This included strengthening regional and multilateral cooperation on the equitable distribution of vaccines, maintaining supply chain connectivity and upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system.

Mr Wang is on a short trip to Southeast Asia. He had travelled from Malaysia and will later visit Laos and Thailand.

