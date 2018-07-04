Singapore-China ties: DPM Teo Chee Hean meets Chongqing Party Secretary

CHONGQING: The developments in China have been tremendous since the country began its reform and opening up policy 40 years ago, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean as he met Chongqing Party Secretary Chen Min’er on Wednesday (Jul 4).

“China and Singapore have a very long relationship, which goes back to the time of Mr Deng Xiaoping and Mr Lee Kuan Yew,” said Mr Teo, who noted that both leaders had also met 40 years ago.

“When they met, they could see how China and Singapore could work together to contribute to China’s development and growth.”

Singapore and China are currently working on their third joint project - the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative - which aims to better link Chongqing to Western China, as well as the rest of China and the world.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Teo visited the Guoyuan Port, located at the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean visits the Guoyuan Port.

The port is key in connecting the Yangtze River economic belt, as well as regions along China’s Belt and Road.



It is also one of the sites where Singapore is working with China to introduce multi-modal and logistics solutions - to connect roads, as well as rail and maritime nodes.

For example, one possibility it is looking into is an automated airlifting system to better transport containers between the port and rail station.

Chongqing has aspirations to become an inland international logistics hub, as well as a multimodal transport and logistics centre for Western China.