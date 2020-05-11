Singapore companies donate 100,000 masks, 5 tonnes of hand sanitiser to Batam COVID-19 frontliners

SINGAPORE: A total of 100,000 KN95 masks and five tonnes of hand sanitiser have been donated to Batam frontline health care workers, said the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Thirteen companies partnered EDB to make the donation on Monday (May 11) to the Batam city government to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the agency in a media release.



Eleven of the donor companies have operations in Batam.

EDB’s chairman Beh Swan Gin handed over the masks and hand sanitiser to Batam mayor Muhammad Rudi in a virtual ceremony.

“I am heartened that so many of our industry partners had readily stepped forward to contribute to Batam’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Beh.

He noted Indonesia and Singapore’s “close and long-standing relationship”, highlighting that Singapore’s partnership with Batam, in particular, has benefitted both sides for more than three decades.



“It is therefore crucial that during these challenging times, we continue to strengthen this close relationship in preparation for the eventual recovery, and for the years to come,” added Dr Beh.

The handover was also witnessed by Mr I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore, as well as representatives from the contributing companies.

The donor companies are: Aik Moh Paints and Chemical, Excelitas Technologies Singapore, Firmenich Asia, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, Panasonic Industrial Devices Singapore, the Salim Group, Sembcorp Marine, Shimano (Singapore), Sinar Mas Land, Singapore Epson Industrial, Sunningdale Tech, Toshiba TEC Singapore, and Yokogawa Electric Asia.



