Singapore competition agency to look closer at Uber tie-up with ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE: The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Monday (Feb 19) it plans to do further in-depth assessment of the tie-up between the city-state's top taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, and Uber, after an initial review.

The agency said it had requested further information from both parties to be submitted by Mar 5, after which it will assess whether their tie-up infringes Singapore's competition laws.

"CCS is unable to conclusively determine that competition issues will not arise," it said in a statement.

ComfortDelGro said in a statement that "both parties remain committed to this partnership".

ComfortDelGro said in December it would buy a 51 per cent stake in a unit of Uber that runs a fleet of private hire vehicles, as the companies seek to bridge the gap with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.

