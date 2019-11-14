Singapore condemns act of terror at Medan police headquarters: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Thursday (Nov 14) it condemns the "act of terror" at the police headquarters in Medan, where at least four officers and two civilians were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up on Wednesday morning.

The blast happened around 8.45am at the police compound in Medan on Sumatra island during morning roll call.

No Singaporeans were reported to have been affected by the incident, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a press statement on Thursday.

"We wish those who were injured a speedy and full recovery," it added.

Screengrab from a Reuters video shows the photo of the suspected suicide bomber who blew himself up outside the police headquarters in Indonesia's city of Medan in North Sumatra on Nov 13, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

At least six people were wounded in the blast, but their injuries were not severe, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Wednesday.

The explosion also damaged three police vehicles and one private vehicle.

Indonesian authorities have identified the attacker as a 24-year-old student, describing him as a "lone wolf".

The man wore an explosive device on his body, with authorities recovering nails, an on-off switch button, cables and body parts at the scene of the blast, Prasetyo said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known, but police stations have been frequent targets for radicals in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.