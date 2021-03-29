Singapore condemns bombing at Indonesia church

SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned the bombing in front of a Catholic church in Indonesia on Sunday (Mar 28), saying there is no justification for such violence.

“Nothing can justify such violence against innocent civilians and places of worship,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Mar 29).

About 20 people were injured after two suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island.

The explosion outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral took place at about 10.30am, just as churchgoers were leaving after mass. The attackers had tried to get into the church but were stopped by a security guard, a priest at the church said.

The bombers have been identified as newlyweds who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

The authorities have since arrested nine people connected to the couple and seized five bombs and bomb-making material.

As of Monday afternoon, 15 people remained in hospital and the rest have been discharged.

“We wish those who were injured a speedy and full recovery, and support the Indonesian government’s efforts to ensure public safety,” the MFA spokesperson said.

There is no report of any Singaporean affected by the incident, the MFA spokesperson said.

Those in need of consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855. Singaporeans overseas are reminded to e-register with MFA.