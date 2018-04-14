Singapore condemns use of toxic chemical in attack on former Russian spy in Salisbury

SINGAPORE: Singapore "strongly condemns" the use of chemical weapons in relation to an attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury, the United Kingdom, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a press statement on Saturday (Apr 14), MFA said Singapore has taken note of a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons which confirmed that a highly purity toxic chemical was used.

"Singapore strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons as this constitutes a serious violation of international law," said MFA.



"Singapore takes its international obligations as a State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention very seriously, and hopes that the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly.

"We wish the victims of the attack in Salisbury a swift recovery,” it added.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in city of Salisbury last month.

Britain and its allies have blamed Russia for the attack, citing the use of a Soviet-designed nerve agent called Novichok. In an unprecedented act of coordination, the United States and its Western allies moved to expel Russian diplomats from their countries in response to the poison attack.



Yulia, 33, was discharged on Monday and taken to a secure location, while her father remains in hospital.

