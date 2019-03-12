Singapore 'deeply saddened' by Ethiopian Airlines crash: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore is "deeply saddened" by the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The Nairobi-bound jet crashed into a field just six minutes after takeoff on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.



Advertisement

"The 157 victims come from many nationalities and include many United Nations staff who have died in the line of service," said MFA.



"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the families of the victims in this time of profound grief."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the dead were 22 UN employees, many of whom were travelling to a UN environment conference in Nairobi.

The World Food Programme lost seven employees in the crash while three from the UN refugee agency UNHCR were killed.



UN Staff observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, including 19 UN workers, before the opening plenary of the 4th UN Environment Assembly at the UN headquarters in Nairobi on Mar 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP/UNEP)

Flags flew at half-staff at the United Nations on Monday - a "sad day" for the world body, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"A global tragedy has hit close to home - and the United Nations is united in grief," he said at the General Assembly as he led delegates in observing a moment of silence in honour of the victims.