Singapore sends condolences to the Philippines over tropical storm casualties

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has expressed his condolences to his Philippine counterpart over the casualties caused by tropical storm Usman.

The storm swept through the central Philippine islands on Dec 29, killing at least 68 people.

In a letter to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr dated Jan 4, Dr Balakrishnan offered his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and devastation caused by the storm.

"I am deeply saddened that many families have lost their homes and livelihoods," wrote Dr Balakrishnan, adding that Singapore stands ready to provide any assistance in the ongoing relief effort.

"Please do not hesitate to let us know if we can be of any help. Our thoughts are with the people of the Philippines during this difficult time," he added.

