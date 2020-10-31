Singapore extends condolences to Turkey and Greece after Aegean Sea earthquake

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has expressed his condolences to his counterparts in Turkey and Greece after the deadly earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea on Friday (Oct 30).

The quake rattled the two countries, killing at least 30 people.

In a letter dated Oct 31 to Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Dr Balakrishnan said he extends his deepest condolences to the people of Turkey for the loss of lives and injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery," he added. "I am confident that Turkey will recover from this tragedy quickly and emerge stronger."

Writing to Greece's foreign minister Nikos Dendias, Dr Balakrishnan said he is saddened to hear of the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and to all those whose lives have been affected," he added.



Dr Balakrishnan said in his letters that Singapore stands ready to offer its assistance to Turkey and Greece if required.



In a press statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas and so far there are no reports of injured Singaporeans.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Ankara or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Ankara:

Tel: +90 312 442 4330 / +90 530 066 7331 (after hours)

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24 hrs):

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg