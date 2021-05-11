Singapore police arrest man and woman over death of newborn baby in Taiwan 2 years ago

SINGAPORE: The Singapore police have arrested a man and a woman over their suspected involvement in the death of a newborn baby in Taiwan two years ago.

The man and woman, both 25, were arrested on Apr 28, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA in response to queries.

SPF said it received a request for assistance from Taiwanese authorities after a newborn baby was found dead at a waste management facility in Taipei on Feb 26, 2019.

“Since then, the police have been working with the Taiwanese authorities to review the evidence and have commenced investigations,” said SPF.

“We are unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.”

BABY'S BODY FOUND IN BLACK PLASTIC BAG

Taiwan police told CNA in March 2019 that the Singaporean couple flew into Taiwan on Feb 19, 2019 and left on Feb 26, 2019.

The body of the baby girl was found in a black plastic bag by a recycling company employee, who had discovered it while sorting through rubbish collected from across Taipei, local reports said in 2019.

Investigations showed that the baby was originally dumped into a kitchen waste basket in central Taipei's Ximending district.

CCTV footage showed that a man had thrown the bag into the bin.

Tests have determined that the bloodstains found in the Taipei hotel room reportedly booked by the Singaporean couple are a match to the DNA of the baby, Taiwan police told CNA in March 2019.

The couple were placed on a wanted list by Taiwanese authorities in February this year, Lianhe Zaobao reported.