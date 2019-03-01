Singaporean couple suspected of disposing newborn girl in Taipei: Taiwan police

SINGAPORE: A Singapore couple are suspected by Taiwan police of disposing the body of a newborn girl in Taipei.

The baby's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag by a recycling company employee, who had discovered it while sorting through recycled rubbish collected from across Taipei in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 26), local reports said.

The bag containing the baby had been disposed of in a kitchen waste bucket, which was then carried by a rubbish truck from Taipei to Xindian in New Taipei, Focus Taiwan reported on Thursday.

The baby was found with her umbilical cord and placenta intact.

After reviewing street camera footage along the rubbish truck's route, the police concluded that the baby was likely disposed of in Ximending in central Taipei, said the report.

It cited police as saying that a man allegedly wrapped the baby in a black plastic bag and threw the bag into a container full of kitchen waste at around 3am on Tuesday.

Members of the public claimed that they saw the man, who they said spoke Mandarin with a foreign accent, added the police.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Taiwan police said that the couple are Singaporean, based on records from their hotel stay.

They flew into Taiwan on Feb 19 and departed on Feb 26.

The police added that they are waiting for the results on the DNA of the baby, following tests done on blood found in the couple's hotel room.

They have yet to contact the police in Singapore as they are still verifying information, Taiwan police said.

