Singapore reports 768 COVID-19 cases, taking total past 21,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 768 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (May 8), taking the country's total to 21,707.

The vast majority of these are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update of preliminary figures.



Ten cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Further details will be shared later in the day, said the ministry.











On Thursday, MOH announced that a fourth public healthcare professional deployed to the Singapore Expo community care facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Six new clusters - 5 Sixth Lok Yang Road, 98 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, Sungei Kadut Avenue, 5 Tech Park Crescent, 3 Tuas Drive 1 and 52 Tuas View Square - were also reported.

Singapore's "circuit breaker", which has seen most businesses shuttered and residents staying home except to buy groceries or exercise alone, is scheduled to end in about three weeks.

Ahead of the Jun 1 deadline, some stores have begun to reopen.

Megamall Mustafa Centre, which was a COVID-19 cluster, reopened its supermarket on Wednesday, more than a month after it was closed. All other sections of the mall, which sells a range of products from clothes to shoes and electronics, will remain shut for now.



