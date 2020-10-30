9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

There was one community case and one infection involving a dormitory resident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven cases were imported, and all were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

The new infections bring Singapore's total COVID-19 cases to 58,003.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said the ministry.







Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, Singapore announced it will lift border restrictions for all visitors from mainland China and Australia's state of Victoria from Nov 6.



This includes all travellers who are not Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

Advertisement

The move follows the earlier lifting of border restrictions for visitors from other parts of Australia, Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​