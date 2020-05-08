328 COVID-19 patients discharged in singapore, highest number in a single day

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (May 8) recorded its highest number of recovered COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 328 patients discharged from hospitals and community care facilities.

This is nearly twice the previous high of 115 recovered cases reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore reported 768 new cases on Friday, taking its total number of coronavirus cases to 21,707.

Friday's discharged cases bring the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 2,040.

There are currently 1,245 patients still in hospital, of whom 22 are in critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 18,402 patients are in isolation at community care facilities. These are patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

A 102-year-old patient, identified by Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home as Mdm Yap, was discharged on May 1 after spending one month in hospital with COVID-19.

Singapore is into its fifth week of a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, Singapore eased some restrictions from May 5, including allowing residents to exercise in the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums. Traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture was also allowed to resume for pain management.

Some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will also be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks.

As part of the gradual easing of circuit breaker measures, schools will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, with priority given to graduating cohorts.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong cautioned in a press conference on Friday that Singaporeans should not rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12.

“I know some people may not have had a haircut for some time, but there is no need to rush to go out to have a haircut on May 12. There will be time to do so," said Mr Wong, speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

“We are making progress because of the circuit breaker and we should continue to do our part to comply with the measures for the rest of the circuit breaker period. We should remain vigilant and not take any chances,” he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram