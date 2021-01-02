Singapore reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, all imported; highest since Sep 15

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 33 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

All of them were imported infections and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported since Sep 15, when 34 cases were reported.

Of the 33 new cases, six are permanent residents and nine are foreign domestic workers.

No locally transmitted cases were reported on Saturday.

More details on the cases will be released on Saturday night, MOH said.

MARINE WORKER CLUSTER

On Friday, Singapore reported three community cases - two of whom were linked to clusters involving workers in the marine sector.

One of them is a 14-year-old Raffles Girls' School student, the second person from the school to test positive for COVID-19.

The new infection, known as Case 58870, is a friend of the first case who tested positive on Dec 31, a day after her family member - the marine surveyor at Lloyd's Register Singapore - tested positive.

According to MOH, Case 58870 had visited her friend at her home for a few hours on Dec 27. During that time, the marine surveyor was present.

Case 58870 was identified as a close contact on Dec 29 and quarantined. She developed a fever the next day and was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital where she was tested for COVID-19.

Her infection was confirmed on Dec 31. The serological test result is negative, indicating that it is likely a current infection.

Case 58870 has not been in school since October 2020.

The cluster involving the marine surveyor now has four cases.

MANDARIN ORCHARD TO REOPEN

On Friday, MOH also said that Mandarin Orchard had been approved to reopen after investigations found no further transmission beyond the 13 imported COVID-19 cases who served stay-home notice at the hotel.

All hotel staff tested negative for COVID-19 using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, while serological tests of 11 employees are positive, indicating likely past infections.

"These findings indicate that there is no ongoing transmission at Mandarin Orchard Singapore," said MOH.



The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 58,662.

