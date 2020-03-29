Singapore reports 42 more COVID-19 cases; new cluster at The Wedding Brocade bridal studio

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Mar 29) and a new cluster at a bridal studio.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 844.

Of the new cases, 24 are imported and had travelled to Europe, North America, Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Eight of the new cases are linked to previous cases, while 10 of the new cases currently have no links.

Contact tracing is under way for a total of 71 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, MOH added.

The ministry also reported on Sunday a new cluster linked to bridal studio The Wedding Brocade, which is at 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1. Two cases announced previously - Cases 745 and 802 - and a patient announced on Sunday - Case 810 - are linked to this cluster.

MOH said 14 more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In total, 212 people in Singapore have now fully recovered from COVID-19.



Of the 423 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nineteen cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 206 cases who are clinically well but tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D’Resort NTUC.



SENGKANG GENERAL HOSPITAL NURSE

The ministry also gave an update on Case 741, which was announced on Mar 28.

The 42-year-old Singapore permanent resident, who is employed as a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital, has no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported the onset of symptoms on Mar 24, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 27 afternoon. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work. Contact tracing is ongoing, the health ministry said.

Singapore reported its third death from COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. The patient, a 70-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions, died at 12.12pm.

He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, and died after 27 days in the ICU.



A Singaporean's passport was cancelled by authorities after he breached stay-home notice requirements. He returned to Singapore from Batam and was served with a stay-home notice on Mar 19.



However, he decided to return to Indonesia on the same day despite Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers warning him that he would breach the stay-home notice and could face penalties.

On Mar 24, he arrived in Singapore again and was issued a second stay-home notice.

"In view of the wilful breach, ICA has cancelled his passport and referred the case to MOH for investigation into his breach of SHN requirements," ICA said.

