4 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital, 2 new cases reported: MOH

SINGAPORE: Four more patients have recovered from COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Mar 2), bringing the total number of discharged cases to 78.

The cases are 37, 67, 69 and 88.

Case 37 is a 53-year-old private-hire car driver, and Case 69 is a 26-year-old Bangladeshi man linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site cluster.

Case 67 is a 56-year-old woman linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, while Case 88 is a 30-year-old woman linked to the Chinese New Year celebration at Mei Hwan Drive.

Two new cases were confirmed. To date, there have been 108 cases of the new coronavirus in Singapore.

One of the new cases is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies, which now has 12 confirmed cases.

The other is linked to Case 94, the family member of a Raffles Institution student who tested positive on Feb 26.



Of the 30 patients still in hospital, most are stable or improving, said the ministry, adding that six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

NEW CASES

Case 107

Case 107 is a 68-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo but was in Jakarta from Feb 11 to Feb 14.

She is linked to Case 94, a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who is also linked to Case 96, a student at Raffles Institution.

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 16 and sought treatment at two general practitioner (GP) clinics on Feb 20, Feb 23 and Feb 25. She went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 27 and was immediately isolated. She tested positive for COVID-19 on the afternoon of Mar 1.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Bishan Street 13.

Case 108

Case 108 is a 34-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore work pass holder. She is a foreign domestic worker employed by Case 101, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who lives in Bukit Batok St 31.

Case 102, also from the Philippines, works in the same household.

Case 108 was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the morning of Mar 2 and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



UPDATES ON PREVIOUS CASES

MOH also provided more information on previously confirmed cases.

Case 106, a 54-year-old male Japanese national who is a Singapore work pass holder, was found to have links to the cluster at the Science Park.

He works at WinTech Nano-Technology Services, which is located on the same floor as Wizlearn Technologies.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 23 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Feb 24, Feb 26 and Feb 28. He went to CGH on Feb 29 and was immediately isolated.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Mar 1. He lives at Tampines Street 45.



SINGAPOREAN IN HUBEI RECOVERS

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday said in Parliament that a Singaporean who was infected with COVID-19 in Hubei had been discharged.

More than 2,000 Singaporeans in mainland China have electronically registered themselves with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province is believed to be where the current coronavirus outbreak - which has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide as of Monday - originated.



The global death toll from the coronavirus epidemic passed 3,000 on Monday with more than 60 countries affected.

South Korea has the most infections outside China with nearly 500 new cases on Monday, bringing its total past 4,000.

Indonesia on Monday also confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19. The patients had made contact with a Japanese person who visited the country and later tested positive in Malaysia.

