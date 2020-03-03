2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, no patients discharged

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Mar 3), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 110.

One of the new cases is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies.

Contact tracing is underway for the other case to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, said MOH in the release.

No patients were discharged on Tuesday. To date, a total of 78 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 32 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



CASE 109

Case 109 is a 70-year-old Singaporean man who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions, said MOH.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).



He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 25 and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on Feb 27 and Feb 28.

He presented at SGH on Feb 29 and was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 2 afternoon.



MOH said that prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Fish Mart Sakuraya at 154 West Coast Road, but had not served customers or handled food. He lives at Everton Park.



CASE 110

Case 110 is a 33-year-old Singaporean man who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. He is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies.



UPDATES ON PREVIOUS CASES

CASE 108

Case 108 is a 34-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore work pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is a foreign domestic worker employed by Case 101, and works in the same household as Case 102. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 25. She presented at NTFGH on Feb 28, and was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 2 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had sought treatment for an unrelated condition at a dental clinic. She lives at Bukit Batok Street 24.



As of Mar 3 at noon, MOH has identified 3,173 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 336 are currently quarantined, and 2,837 have completed their quarantine.



WIDER TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Singapore on Tuesday announced that it will block entry and transit for new visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong also warned of the need to be prepared for "new spikes" in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

The measure, which takes effect on Wednesday, is among the additional precautions Singapore is taking to help reduce the risk of imported cases.

15 QUARANTINED IN BATAM AFTER CONTACT WITH SINGAPORE PATIENTS

Fifteen people in Batam were put under quarantine after coming in close contact with three visitors from Singapore who were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Indonesian authorities on Monday.



The three visitors from Singapore have been identified as Case 101, Case 103 and Case 104. They tested positive on Sunday.



More than 3,100 people worldwide have died from the illness, with the World Health Organization voicing concern about the spread of COVID-19 outside China, where it originated.

On Monday, the United States reported its sixth death.

Andorra, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, Latvia, Portugal, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were among countries that recently confirmed their first cases, along with Senegal, which became the second sub-Saharan African country to do so.



The outbreak has raised fears for the world economy, with the OECD slashing its global growth forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4 per cent, the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.



