2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, no patients discharged on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Mar 3), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 110.

One of the new cases is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies, which now has 14 confirmed cases.

Contact tracing is underway for the other case to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, said MOH in the release.

No patients were discharged on Tuesday. To date, a total of 78 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 32 patients who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.



NEW CASES

CASE 109

Case 109 is a 70-year-old Singaporean man who has no recent travel history to other affected countries and regions, said MOH.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).



MOH said that prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Fish Mart Sakuraya at 154 West Coast Road, but had not served customers or handled food. He lives at Everton Park.



He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 25 and sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on Feb 27 and Feb 28.

When he went to SGH on Feb 29, he was immediately isolated. Test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 2 afternoon.



CASE 110

Case 110 is a 33-year-old Singaporean man who is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies.



He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.



UPDATES ON PREVIOUS CASES

MOH also provided additional information on a previously confirmed case.



CASE 108

Case 108, a 34-year-old female Filipino national, is a domestic helper employed by Case 101, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who lives at Bukit Batok Street 31. She and Case 102 work in the same household.



She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 25. She went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 28 and was immediately isolated. She tested positive on Mar 2 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to a dental clinic. She lives at Bukit Batok Street 24.



As of Mar 3 at noon, MOH has identified 3,173 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 336 are currently quarantined, and 2,837 have completed their quarantine.



WIDER TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Singapore on Tuesday announced that it will block entry and transit for new visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong also warned of the need to be prepared for "new spikes" in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

The measure, which takes effect on Wednesday, is among the additional precautions Singapore is taking to help reduce the risk of imported cases.

15 QUARANTINED IN BATAM AFTER CONTACT WITH SINGAPORE PATIENTS

Fifteen people in Batam were put under quarantine after coming in close contact with three visitors from Singapore who were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Indonesian authorities on Monday.



The three visitors from Singapore have been identified as Case 101, Case 103 and Case 104. They tested positive on Sunday.



More than 3,100 people worldwide have died from the illness, with the World Health Organization voicing concern about the spread of COVID-19 outside China, where it originated.

On Monday, the United States reported its sixth death.

Andorra, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, Latvia, Portugal, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were among countries that recently confirmed their first cases, along with Senegal, which became the second sub-Saharan African country to do so.



The outbreak has raised fears for the world economy, with the OECD slashing its global growth forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4 per cent, the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.



