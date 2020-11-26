New community COVID-19 case had dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden, investigations under way

SINGAPORE: The only new community COVID-19 case reported in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 26) had gone out for dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This took place on Nov 21.

The community case - a 32-year-old Singaporean man - developed a fever and sore throat on the night of Nov 23. The COVID-19 test came back positive on Nov 25, said MOH, adding that his case is currently unlinked.

In a press release, MOH said that the family occupied three tables at the Seoul Garden outlet on Nov 21 and there was mingling between the groups.

Among those at the dinner was the man's two-year-old niece who was earlier issued a five-day medical certificate - from Nov 20 to Nov 24 - for runny nose. She has since tested negative for COVID-19.

"Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant safe management measures," said MOH.



It added that all his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

"We will also conduct serological tests on his household and family contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them," said MOH.



"We urge everyone to continue to exercise social responsibility and to cooperate with the prevailing measures."



PLACES VISITED BY COMMUNITY CASES

Apart from the Seoul Garden restaurant at Tampines Mall, three other places were added to the list of locations visited by community cases during their infectious period.



They are Wisteria Mall at Yishun Ring Road, the Jinjja Chicken outlet at Northpoint City and Mr Prata at Block 476 Tampines Street 44.







As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.



They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.



The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.



"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

The 32-year-old man was Singapore's first community COVID-19 case in more than two weeks.

Four other new infections were reported on Thursday, all imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

