5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two are in the community and three are imported infections. The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

Wednesday's count takes the national tally to 57,889.

More details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, the ministry said.







SINGAPORE Q3 GDP SHRINKS AT SLOWER PACE

Like many countries, Singapore's economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country entered a recession in the second quarter after non-essential businesses were shuttered as part of measures to contain infections during an almost two-month long "circuit breaker" period.

Earlier on Wednesday, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed that Singapore's economy shrank at a slower pace of 7 per cent in the third quarter from the same period last year - compared with -13.3 per cent in the second quarter - as activities gradually resumed after the circuit breaker.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the Singapore economy expanded by 7.9 per cent in the third quarter, rebounding from the 13.2 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

Separately, the Monetary Authority of Singapore stood pat on its monetary policy, saying "an accommodative stance will remain appropriate for some time".

While third-quarter GDP had picked up after a sharp contraction in the previous quarter, GDP growth momentum is "likely to be modest" against a sluggish external backdrop, persistent weakness in some domestic services and limited recovery in the travel-related sector, it said.

