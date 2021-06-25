15 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Friday (Jun 25), including three with no links to previous cases.

Of the 12 community infections linked to previous cases, four had already been placed in quarantine and eight had been detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, four are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.



SINGAPORE TO ACCELERATE NATIONAL VACCINATION PROGRAMME, LOOK AHEAD TO REOPENING

Singapore will ramp up its national COVID-19 vaccination programme in the coming days as more vaccine supplies are delivered ahead of schedule, the Government announced on Thursday.

“As we confirm our supply schedule, we are now confident that we can vaccinate more, and faster,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

From Saturday, health authorities will be able to administer up to 80,000 doses daily - a 70 per cent increase from the 47,000 daily doses currently.



There are also plans to relax public health guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, who can expect "some concession" when travelling or returning to Singapore, co-chairs of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

This could mean a shortened stay-home notice when vaccinated travellers arrive in Singapore, or that the stay-home notice requirement is "waived entirely" and replaced with COVID-19 tests, Mr Wong said.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported 62,513 COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram