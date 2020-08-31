Singapore reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 41 new COVID-19 infections on Monday (Aug 31), including three in the community who are all work pass holders.



There are also seven imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



This brings Singapore's tally to 56,812.



Further details of the cases will be updated at night, added MOH.

CLUSTER AT CAMERA STORE

On Sunday, MOH reported a new COVID-19 cluster at SLR Revolution at Excelsior Shopping Centre.

The camera shop has been linked to at least four infections, including two of the shop's employees.

MOH said on Sunday that it had so far identified and contacted 240 people who visited SLR Revolution between Aug 15 and Aug 20 and facilitated COVID-19 testing for all of them, "even though the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low".



Of the 240 people, 224 have been swabbed so far, and their results are pending. MOH said it is facilitating testing for the remaining individuals.



