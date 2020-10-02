Singapore to send more medical supplies to Myanmar to help tackle COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore will send additional COVID-19 diagnostic kits, surgical masks and bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar, to supplement an earlier contribution consisting of medical supplies and equipment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan informed Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of the contribution during a phone call on Friday (Oct 2), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest contribution comprises 25,000 COVID-19 diagnostic kits, one million surgical masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, MFA said.

Singapore previously sent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, diagnostic tests and other medical supplies to support Myanmar’s efforts to tackle COVID-19.

During the call, Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Aung San Suu Kyi “reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Myanmar, and emphasised the vital importance of bilateral and international cooperation to overcome the common challenges brought about by the pandemic”, MFA added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both also expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance and support rendered during the COVID-19 crisis. This includes help extended to nationals living in each other’s countries and the facilitation of their return home, the ministry said.

“They agreed that ASEAN member states should continue to work closely to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and keep economies open and connected, which would be of critical importance to the post-pandemic economic recovery,” MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Aung San Suu Kyi also expressed support for ASEAN to “intensify cooperation with external partners on the research, development, production and distribution of vaccines and medicines,” the ministry added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram