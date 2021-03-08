Singapore to offer COVID-19 vaccination to selected cargo drivers from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Singapore will offer COVID-19 vaccinations later this month to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter the country from Malaysia on a regular basis.

Announcing this on Monday (Mar 8), Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said: “Vaccination will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, ensuring that these personnel can continue to deliver essential goods to Singapore safely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who are eligible for the vaccination will be notified via a personalised SMS from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and will be contacted subsequently for an appointment to undergo vaccination at designated sites in Singapore.

Those who are not vaccinated may continue to enter Singapore, subject to infection control measures such as on-arrival testing and safe management measures, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cargo drivers entering Singapore from Malaysia via the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints are currently required to undergo COVID-19 antigen rapid testing, which can return results within half an hour. The drivers will be allowed to enter Singapore if their results are negative.

MOH said provisions have been made to vaccinate everyone in Singapore.

“All Singaporeans and long-term residents in Singapore will have the chance to be vaccinated,” said MOH, adding that it will continue to “systematically extend” the vaccination to other segments of the population from April.

Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Dec 30, with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the first to get the shots.

Advertisement

This was progressively rolled out to other groups such as workers in the aviation and maritime sectors, as well as elderly residents.

As of Sunday, about 379,000 people in Singapore have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, more than 217,000 have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regime.