Singapore cuts stay-home notice for new travellers from higher-risk places to 14 days; regular COVID-19 self-test required

SINGAPORE: The stay-home notice period for new travellers from higher-risk countries or regions will be shortened from 21 days to 14 days from Jun 24, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Jun 23).

This is "based on updated evidence gathered over the past month," MOH said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These travellers will be required to test themselves regularly with antigen rapid test (ART) self-administered kits on top of the existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Until recently, "little was known about the emerging variant of concern, including its incubation period", said the ministry. As a precaution, MOH had required travellers with recent travel history to higher-risk places to serve a 21-day stay-home notice.

All countries and regions are considered higher risk except Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and New Zealand.

"We have since reviewed the international evidence and local case data," MOH said, adding that it had "found no evidence – from both overseas and local data – that these variants come with longer incubation periods".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the 21-day stay-home notice period for those with recent travel history to higher-risk places was implemented on May 8, Singapore has had 270 imported cases among this group, as of Jun 22, said the ministry.

"All of them had incubation periods well within the 14-day window," MOH said.

"As such, we will reduce the SHN period from 21 days back to 14 days."

TRAVELLERS TO SELF-TEST

Advertisement

Travellers will be required to test themselves regularly with ART self-test kits on days three, seven and 11 of their arrival in Singapore, while serving their stay-home notice, MOH said.

This is "to identify potential infection cases early and provide infected travellers with appropriate medical care as soon as possible," given the higher transmissibility of new variants of concern, the ministry added.

This self-testing regime is on top of the PCR tests they have to take on arrival in Singapore, and on day 14, before they end their stay-home notice.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram