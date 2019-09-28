Accidents involving elderly pedestrians on the rise, many due to jaywalking: Police

SINGAPORE: Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians are on the rise, and many are caused by jaywalking, mid-year statistics from the Singapore police released on Saturday (Sep 28) showed.

In the first half of the year, there were 183 accidents involving pedestrians who were aged 60 and above, an increase of 59.1 per cent from the same period a year ago. Nearly a third of the cases (32 per cent) were attributed to jaywalking.

Seventeen elderly pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents – a 54.5 per cent spike from 11 fatalities a year ago. Injuries among elderly pedestrians also rose by 61.9 per cent to 170, compared to 105 in the first half of 2018.

“For their safety, elderly pedestrians should use pedestrian crossings when crossing the roads, and refrain from jaywalking,” the Singapore Police Force said.

ACCIDENTS INVOLVING MOTORCYCLISTS ANOTHER CONCERN

Although accidents involving motorcyclists fell slightly by 0.8 per cent in the first half of 2019, police noted a rise in fatal accidents from 29 to 36.

Thirty-three motorcyclists and pillion riders were killed in the accidents, compared to 28 in the same period last year.

Motorcyclists were involved in 58 per cent of all traffic accidents and made up 55 per cent of traffic fatalities, the police said.

On Saturday, the Traffic Police and the Singapore Road Safety Council launched the Ride Safe campaign, which recognises motorcyclists spotted wearing protective riding gear and displaying good riding behaviour.

A total of 465 riders were commended under the initiative between July and August, the police said.



FEWER INJURIES, BUT FATALITIES REMAIN UNCHANGED

The first half of 2019 saw a decrease in the number of accidents resulting in injuries, from 3,858 in the same period last year to 3,757.

However, accidents resulting in deaths increased from 57 to 60, although the number of fatalities remained unchanged at 60.

Overall, the number of traffic accidents resulting in deaths or injuries fell 2.5 per cent from 3,915 to 3,817.

FEWER SPEEDING-RELATED, DRINK-DRIVING ACCIDENTS

The number of speeding-related and drink-driving accidents in the first half of 2019 decreased, although the number of red-light running accidents increased.

Speeding violations fell 1.3 per cent to 89,603, from 90,805 in 2018. The number of speeding-related accidents also declined by 5.3 per cent, with 341 cases compared to 360 in the first half of 2018.

Drink-driving accidents also saw a decrease, with 67 in the first half of 2019, down 25.6 per cent from 90 in the same period. A total of 940 people were arrested for drink driving, down 10.3 per cent from 1,048.

Red-light running violations rose by 6.6 per cent from 26,346 to 28,098. Accidents caused by red-light running spiked to 78 from 58 accidents in the same period in 2018.

The Traffic Police will continue its enforcement efforts against errant road users, the police said.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. All road users must play their part in keeping our roads safe,” they said.