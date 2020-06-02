From dawn to dusk, Singapore as it exits its COVID-19 circuit breaker: In pictures

SINGAPORE: People across Singapore started returning to work and school on Tuesday (Jun 2) as the country entered Phase 1 of lifting its “circuit breaker” measures, seven weeks after the curbs were implemented.

Circuit breaker measures first came into effect on Apr 7, and were further tightened after three weeks as COVID-19 continued to spread. The restrictions included the ban of social gatherings, suspension of schools, closing of workplaces and shuttering of most businesses, among many others.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A primary school student crosses the road to school at Potong Pasir in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 of reopening after Singapore's circuit breaker period. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A primary school student cycles across the bridge over Kallang River in Potong Pasir, as schools reopen on Tuesday (Jun 2). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Here’s what the day looked like for Singaporeans who began adjusting to the "new normal", post-circuit breaker.



7am: Wearing masks of various colours and patterns, primary and secondary school students across Singapore streamed into school on what would have been the first week of their usual June school holidays.



Parents see their kids off outside the gates of St Andrew’s Junior School on Tuesday (Jun 2), on the first day of Phase 1 of reopening after Singapore's circuit breaker period. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A primary school student crosses the road to school in Tampines on Jun 2, 2020 the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the COVID-19 situation escalating at the tail end of April, authorities announced that the school holidays would be brought forward to start on May 5, so that it coincided with the extended circuit breaker period.

A student alights from the bus in the early hours of the morning on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A primary school student cycles across the bridge over Kallang River in Potong Pasir, as schools reopen on Tuesday (Jun 2). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

In Phase 1, students from graduating cohorts in primary and secondary schools are allowed to return to school on weekdays, while other cohorts rotate weekly, alternating between home-based learning (HBL) and returning to school for lessons.

8am: In the central business district, the morning rush hour was a far cry from the crowds that used to throng the public transportation system daily.



Commuters alighting at Raffles Place MRT station during morning rush hour on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A commuter enters the train at Raffles Place MRT station during rush hour on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

In the trains, commuters in masks sat next to each other – something that had not been possible for the last few months, with stickers on alternate seats that promoted social-distancing measures.

Commuters on the train during rush hour on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The central business district itself was noticeably quieter, as the only employees who were allowed to return to the office were those who needed to access specialised systems that could not be accessed from home.

An office worker scans a QR code to check in before entering the building on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Those reporting for work had to "check in" at their offices using SafeEntry, a national digital system that logs details to facilitate contact-tracing efforts.

An office worker gets her temperature taken before being allowed to enter the building on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Security personnel at the entrance were also tasked with temperature-taking for anyone entering the building.

9am: In the heartlands, snaking queues formed outside various bank branches as they too reopened for the first time in weeks.

People in line continued to practice social distancing measures, and had to check in and out using SafeEntry when entering and leaving the bank’s premises.

A snaking queue of patrons waiting to enter the UOB branch at Tampines, on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A long line of patrons waiting to enter the POSB branch at Toa Payoh Central on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 of businesses reopening after Singapore's circuit breaker period. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

10am: Behind the scenes at the NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool at 50 Sengkang Way, teachers were cleaning toys in an industrial steriliser after children had played with them.

A pre-school teacher from My First Skool places toys inside an industrial toy steriliser. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A cleaner was also seen wiping down frequently touched surfaces like these cubby holes with disinfectant.

Cubbyholes at My First Skool being wiped down. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Pre-schools will gradually reopen from Jun 2, with kindergarten children returning to school first, followed by those in nursery levels, and finally, those in infant care or playgroups on Jun 10.

A long line of patrons waiting to enter the CPF building at Tampines on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Snaking queues were seen at the HDB hub on Tuesday (Jun 2), as HDB reopens service counters by appointment only. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

11am: As government service centres like the Housing Development Board Hub (HDB) and Central Provident Fund (CPF) reopened their service counters today, long queues were seen outside their buildings in Tampines and Toa Payoh.

In the interest of safeguarding public health, the services are only available to those who make appointments beforehand.

Hairdressers and barbers are allowed to resume offering all hairdressing services beyond basic haircut services starting from the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Hairdressers and barbers had already been allowed to reopen since May 12, when some circuit breaker measures were eased. At the time, they were allowed to offer only basic haircuts. This has now been extended to the full range of hairdressing services, and today saw many salons filled with customers getting perms, colouring jobs and other hair treatment, even as they kept their masks on.

However, most retail outlets and establishments offering other personal services are still not allowed to reopen during Phase 1.

Office workers at Raffles Place during lunch hour on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 of reopening post-circuit breaker. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

1pm: Whether it was in the central business district or the heartlands, restaurants and F&B outlets remained empty, save for the smattering of people waiting outside the premises for their takeaway orders.

Dining in at F&B outlets continues to be disallowed on Jun 2, 2020, the first day after the circuit breaker is lifted. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Dining in at F&B outlets continues to be disallowed on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Dining in at F&B outlets continues to be disallowed in Phase 1, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

2pm: Students at a primary school are seen leaving at the end of their first day back at school.



Students seen after their school session ended on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Air-conditioner servicing and basic pet grooming are some of the services that were allowed to reopen for business today, and those offering such services saw their first customers in weeks.



Basic dog grooming services were allowed to resume on Jun 2, 2020, the first day of Phase 1 post circuit-breaker. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Mr Gino Wong (centre) and his team of aircon specialists resume operations on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 of businesses reopening after Singapore's circuit breaker period. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Other services allowed to resume today include motor vehicle servicing, school bookshops and retail shops selling school uniforms.

Home-based food businesses were allowed to resume operations on May 12, but other home-based businesses that ran on a delivery-and-collection model were not given the green light until today.

Outside the SingPost branch at Tampines Central, people stood patiently in line with large bags of parcels to mail out.



A long line of customers waiting to mail out packages at the SingPost branch at Tampines on Jun 2, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A long line of customers waiting to mail out packages at the SingPost branch at Tampines on Jun 2, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

6pm: As the day drew to a close, taxi drivers gathered in the CBD in the hope of getting a fare as office workers headed back home.

Taxis wait in line along Battery Road during the evening peak hour in The Central Business District of Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 post-circuit breaker. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Human traffic was sparse during evening peak hour at Raffles Place on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day of Phase 1 post-circuit breaker. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Raffles Place, which is usually abuzz with people, was quiet as the last few stragglers left their offices for home.

Human traffic was sparse during Raffles Place evening peak hour on Tuesday (Jun 2), the first day after the circuit breaker was lifted. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

7pm: As the sun set on the first day after the circuit breaker’s 49-day grip on people's routines, dozens headed out for a stroll, jog or bike ride.

Runners and cyclists along Singapore's Jubilee Bridge in the evening of day one post-circuit breaker. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

For many, their first day back at work will be a new routine to get used to, after weeks of staying home.



As the evening sun starts to set, the underpass at Esplanade Drive drew large numbers of runners and cyclists on Tuesday (Jun 2). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram