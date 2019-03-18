Singapore February exports up 4.9% year-on-year

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 4.9 per cent year-on-year in February, following a sharp drop the previous month, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed on Monday (Mar 18).

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports expanded by 16 per cent over the month - on the back of January's 5.7 per cent decline - due to growth in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

Electronic exports fell by 8 per cent year-on-year, easing from the 15.9 per cent decrease in the previous month.

Disk media products, PCs and diodes and transistors contracted by 42.2 per cent, 28.9 per cent and 29.6 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the decrease in electronic NODX.

Non-electronic products grew by 9.4 per cent year-on-year in February, after January's 7.9 per cent decline.

Overall, exports to Singapore's top 10 markets increased in February except for Japan, South Korea, the European Union and Indonesia.

The largest contributors to the NODX growth were China (34.4 per cent), Hong Kong (41.9 per cent) and the US (6.6 per cent).

Total trade increased by 3.3 per cent year-on-year in February, extending the 4.2 per cent growth in January.

