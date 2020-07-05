Lights, camera, Singapore: More of your fave local films are now available for free

Watch a whole slate of Singapore films including Dick Lee's Wonder Boy, Raihan Halim’s Banting and Wee Lilin's Gone Shopping on Channel 5 and meWATCH.

Missed out on Wonder Boy, the Dick Lee biopic starring Sam Willow’s Benjamin Heng when it first premiered in cinemas? Fancy re-watching Channel 8’s Kym Ng and theatre vet Adrian Pang as old flames in the satirical drama Gone Shopping?



Both of these local gems (and more) will be available on Channel 5 and meWATCH free of charge.

They are all part of the ongoing Mediacorp initiative Lights Camera Singapore, which serves to showcase Singapore storytelling and filmmaking in all its local glory.

Banting movie poster (Photo: Banting)

Made by Singaporeans for Singaporeans, this month’s diverse line-up offers up a variety of choices which also boasts Abbas Akbar’s Chennai to Singapore (premiering 14 July, 10pm) and Raihan Halim’s Banting (21 July, 10pm) on the list.

Chennai to Singapore is a rom-com about a struggling Indian filmmaker, Harish, who makes his way to Singapore to look for investors to finance his dream movie while Banting tells the story about a young woman raised in a strict Muslim household who finds the missing passion in her life when she begins to secretly take professional wrestling lessons. The latter also stars Fauzie Laily from hit local dramas Code Of Law and Tanglin.

Also on the slate are Kelvin Tong’s The Listener (14 July, 9,30pm), Majid The Legend directed by Jianhao Tan with Ridhwan Azman (21 July, 9.30pm), and Sean Ng’s Scene City: A Golden Mile (28 July, 9.30pm).

A scene from Wee Lilin's Gone Shopping starring Adrian Pang and Kym Ng. (Photo: Gone Shopping)

Indeed, this month’s slate runs the gamut of genres, whether it’s Wee Lilin’s debut feature Gone Shopping which cleverly takes a satirical look about how our nation’s obsession with shopping changes the course of one woman’s life (7 July, 10.15 pm) or the colourful coming-of-age life story of singer-songwriter Dick Lee who wrote and directed Wonder boy himself (28 July, 10pm)

From award-winning heartfelt films and spooky thrillers to local stage-to-screen drama series adaptations like Beauty World and Titoudao, all the shows on Lights Camera Singapore have been carefully curated for their Singapore-centric sensibilities.

Watch local every Tuesday on Channel 5 and meWATCH.