Man arrested, suspected of burning Singapore flags in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 7) after Singapore flags were found burnt at an HDB block in Woodlands, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

Officers were alerted on Sunday, at around 12.40pm, after the burnt flags were found at Block 774 Woodlands Crescent.



Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man involved and arrested him on Wednesday.

"The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in Woodlands," added SPF.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with mischief by fire.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

