6 flights bound for Singapore's Changi Airport diverted due to 'airspace restrictions': CAAS

SINGAPORE: A total of six flights scheduled to land at Changi Airport on Thursday (Nov 15) were diverted to other airports due to poor weather conditions and airspace restrictions, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

The flights affected had been scheduled to arrive at Changi between 6pm and 7.45pm on Thursday.

"The diversions were the result of adverse weather conditions in the vicinity of Changi and airspace restrictions occurring at the same time," said CAAS on Friday in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

"The air traffic situation returned to normal at around 9pm," it added.



Three of the affected flights belonged to Singapore Airlines.

The national carrier confirmed earlier on Friday that two of its flights, SQ861 from Hong Kong and SQ877 from Taipei, were diverted to Paya Lebar Airbase due to "air traffic congestion".

The flights were at Paya Lebar Airbase for at least two hours before departing for Changi Airport.



The airline said that SQ861, which landed at Paya Lebar Airbase at 8.14pm, departed for Changi at 10.49pm. The flight landed at its intended destination at 11.35pm.

SQ877 landed at Paya Lebar Airbase at 7.51pm and departed at 10.33pm for Changi Airport, where it landed at 11.08pm.

The third flight, SQ977 from Bangkok, was diverted to Senai Airport in Johor, where it landed at 7.30pm. The plane remained in Johor until 8.45pm and landed at Changi Airport at 9.35pm.

"While on ground, drinks and snacks were served to customers on board," SIA added.



A passenger on board SQ877, Facebook user Barry Tan, took to SIA's social media page on Thursday night, saying: "Singapore Airlines, we have been stuck in SQ877 for more than two hours. Everyone in the plane is hungry and tired, but yet still no confirmation of what time we can be back at Changi Airport!"

@singaporeair SQ861 #A380 took off from Paya Lebar back to Changi at 2300hrs on 15Nov2018 which was earlier diverted to here at about 2000hrs. pic.twitter.com/s6dBji6qX2 — Ray (@Kongleng) November 15, 2018

Social media user Newton Smith said the flight he was on, SQ977 from Bangkok, was also diverted, but to Malaysia.

"15/11 SQ977 from Bangkok. A scheduled flight that couldn't get a slot to land into Changi. And now diverted to JB. People's plans disrupted due to poor planning by Singapore Airlines. What? You weren't expect (sic) the plane into Changi?" he wrote.

In their response to the passengers, SIA apologised and said that the flights were diverted due to "inclement weather and severe air traffic congestion".

The remaining three flights were operated by Cathay Pacific, Jet Airways and SilkAir, according to CAAS.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Changi Airport Group for comment.