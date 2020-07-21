Singapore Flyer to reopen on Jul 23, allow up to 7 guests in a capsule

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer will reopen on Thursday (Jul 23) with safety measures in place, its operator Straco Leisure said in a media statement on Tuesday.

The attraction has been closed to guests since Apr 7, when Singapore entered a "circuit breaker" to stem the spread of COVID-19. Singapore is now in Phase 2 of its reopening, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

To ensure ample space for safe distancing, the Singapore Flyer will "significantly" reduce its operating capacity when it reopens, said the statement.

Groups visiting the attraction will be limited to five people, and each capsule can host a maximum of seven people at a time.

"After each rotation, guest-occupied capsules will be disinfected before the next group boards," said the statement.

Other safe management measures such as SafeEntry contact tracing, safe distancing markers, regular cleaning and disinfection and temperature screening will also be in place, it added.

All guests will be required to make an advance reservation for their visit online, as ticketing counters remain closed.



The Singapore Flyer will operate from Thursday to Sunday and public holidays, from 3pm to 9pm.



The Singapore Flyer is the latest of several attractions to have reopened during Phase 2.

The National Museum, Asian Civilisations Museum and National Gallery reopened on Jun 26, one week after the start of Phase 2.

On Jul 1, 13 attractions including the casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Zoo and Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay also reopened.

The Singapore Science Centre and Snow City reopened last Friday, ahead of the school mid-term break.

