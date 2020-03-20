Singapore Flyer reopens after suspension with shorter operating hours due to COVID-19 situation

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer has resumed operations after a four-month-long suspension following a technical issue involving one of its spoke cables.

In a statement on Friday (Mar 20), a Singapore Flyer spokesperson said that approval to resume operations was granted by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The approval came after inspections and tests were carried out under the supervision of the appointed specialist professional engineer and professional engineer (civil) to ensure the structural integrity of the observation wheel.

The technical issue had affected "a small section of the outer layer of one of the spoke cables". It was detected on Nov 19 last year, with operations suspended the same day.



"The health and safety of our guests and employees remain our top priority at all times," said the spokesperson.

The Singapore Flyer has also implemented shorter operating hours until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flight operations will start at 3pm and end at 9pm daily, with the last admission at 8.30pm.



Mandatory temperature screenings have been implemented for guests and employees, with an increased frequency of cleaning, sanitising and disinfection of capsules, common areas and facilities throughout the premises.

